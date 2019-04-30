Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Palmeri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Palmeri, 95 of Toms River, NJ and Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 23, 2019. John was born in Freehold, NJ. John graduated from Freehold Regional High School. He served in the Navy 33rd Construction Battalion during World War II in the South Pacific. He retired from Fort Monmouth as an Electronics Technician in 1978 with 30 years of service. He also worked at American Electronic Laboratories (AEL) at Monmouth Airport for 10 years. John moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1995 where he enjoyed fishing, golfing and flying. He was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth (nee Sherlock) Palmeri/Fegan/Douglas and Edward Palmeri and his sister Eleanor “Betty” (nee Palmeri) Herrman, his ex-wife Wilma (nee Weeks) Palmeri and his son-in-law Allen Kovach. John is survived by his daughter Mary (nee Palmeri) Kovach of Toms River, NJ and his granddaughter Marissa Kovach of Davenport, Florida. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home on Rt. 571 in Manchester Township, NJ on May 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in John’s memory can be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816.

John E. Palmeri, 95 of Toms River, NJ and Bradenton, Florida passed away on April 23, 2019. John was born in Freehold, NJ. John graduated from Freehold Regional High School. He served in the Navy 33rd Construction Battalion during World War II in the South Pacific. He retired from Fort Monmouth as an Electronics Technician in 1978 with 30 years of service. He also worked at American Electronic Laboratories (AEL) at Monmouth Airport for 10 years. John moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1995 where he enjoyed fishing, golfing and flying. He was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth (nee Sherlock) Palmeri/Fegan/Douglas and Edward Palmeri and his sister Eleanor “Betty” (nee Palmeri) Herrman, his ex-wife Wilma (nee Weeks) Palmeri and his son-in-law Allen Kovach. John is survived by his daughter Mary (nee Palmeri) Kovach of Toms River, NJ and his granddaughter Marissa Kovach of Davenport, Florida. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home on Rt. 571 in Manchester Township, NJ on May 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in John’s memory can be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903-3816. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close