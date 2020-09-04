John E. PawlowskiMarch 30, 1946 - August 18, 2020Arlington, TX - John Pawlowski of Arlington, Texas passed away on August 18, 2020He was born on March 30, 1946 to Joseph and Ruth Pawlowski in Detroit, Michigan. John graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory in 1964. After high school he joined the army and worked in supply chain management. After his discharge he attended Wayne State University where he attained an associate degree. John's focus and mathematical ability led him to the field of carpentry. He built trade show exhibits and supervised the building of such throughout the country. John received his 50 year pin as a union carpenter.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna, his daughter, Michelle Bridges of Arlington, TX, son, John (Susan) Freysinger of Greensboro, NC, granddaughter, Kaitlin, and grandsons; John, Joshua and Jacob. Also surviving are sisters; Linda (Dick) Seidel of Macomb and Terese Pawlowski of Cleveland, Ohio, uncles and aunt, two nieces and many cousins.In lieu of Flowers, John requested donations be sent to either Levitt Pavillion in Arlington or the Mission Arlington Metroplex. There will be a Memorial Service at Dallas Fort Woth National Cemetery.