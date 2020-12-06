John Edward Miller, Jr.

January 5, 1966 - November 29, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - John E. Miller Jr. (Age 54) was born January 5, 1966 and passed away on November 29, 2020 surrounded by family. He was very loving and affectionately known throughout the Charlotte area as J Love. He was dearly loved by his family and friends, which he also called his family. He also made it very clear that he loved having sons, and would shout it aloud so that everyone would know. John attended church for many years faithfully at Plaza Baptist Church where the shepherd is Pastor David A. Gales Sr.

John was born and raised in the Charlotte area and is preceded in death by both father and mother, John E. Miller, Sr., Eula Mae Davis, and sister Alma Jean Miller. John leaves behind two sons, Michael T. Moore and JeMaal H. Patterson (Nadirah). John has three remaining sisters, Patricia Miller, Amanda Barnhardt and Nicole McClure. John also leaves behind four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of extended family. There are two very special friends with bonds as tight as blood, Scotty Marble (Josephine) and Larissa Stywalt.

John had one of the wittiest and funniest personalities that one would ever want to meet, living life footloose and fancy free. John was known to be the life of the party. He really enjoyed family gatherings, great food, and wasn't a bad cook himself (thanks to his mom). His trade was in roofing, and he absolutely loved it. His personality, all of the smarty pants laughs he gave and funny jokes he'd tell on a whim will forever be missed and cherished but also, never forgotten.

This is a tremendous loss to the Miller family and to all that knew him. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, arrangements will be private. We the family thank everyone for all of the love, kind words and support as it has been well received. Fly high Deh-deh… Rest peacefully!!!





