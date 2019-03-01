John G. Hoover, age 73, of Bradenton, Florida, passed into Eternity to be with his Lord and Savior February 22, 2019. On August 10, 1945 in Detroit, MI, he was born to John W. Hoover and Bessie Dutoi. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Judy, his precious daughter, JoAnn (Todd) Chamberlain and cherished granddaughter Faith of Niles, MI, loved stepson Neil (Stacey) Van Dyke of Ligonier, IN and grandsons Alan Van Dyke, Michael and Christopher Brown, and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a half-brother Dean (Carol) Dutoi of Jefferson City, MO., and a half-sister Deloris Dutoi of Mishawaka, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and two half-sisters, Charlotte Cunningham and Dianne Kindley. He dearly loved his Bichon Frise buddies - Beaumont, Baxter, and Bentley. He graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, IN. He then served in the U.S. Navy as a communication technician for three years and achieved his accounting degree through the GI Bill. He held accounting positions in the trucking industry for several years before being employed by the WNDU stations in South Bend as CFO for ten years. After relocating to Florida, he worked in accounting, insurance, and real estate until he retired. He was also an amateur pilot. A Celebration of Life will take place in South Bend at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com. Memorial gifts may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or [email protected]
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Hoover.
TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - Sarasota
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 1, 2019