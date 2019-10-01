Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Kuskoski Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John H. Kuskoski Jr. John H. Kuskoski Jr., 83, of Bradenton, FL and Terryville, CT, husband of Jeannette (Beilinski) Kuskoski passed away suddenly Thursday September 26, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. John was born September 15, 1936 in Bristol, CT. He was the son of the late John H. Kuskoski Sr., and Nellie (Lysakowski) Kuskoski. John served in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of Saints Peter & Paul Church, Bradenton, FL and St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Besides his wife, Jeannette, he is survived by his son, Richard Kuskoski and wife, Gerilyn of Old Saybrook, CT; his daughter, Diane Boylan and husband Christopher of Terryville, CT; his sister, Evelyn Baillargeon and husband Roland of Bristol, CT; his grandchildren, Andrea, Evan, Christopher, Jordan, Luke, Brenna and Bailey; his great-grandchild, Natalie and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Herkert. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Terryville High School Booster Club, 33 North Harwinton Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhome

