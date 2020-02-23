John "Don" Howison John "Don" Howison, 98, of Bradenton, FL passed away in Bradenton, Florida on January 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in honor of Don, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00AM, with a reception to follow at the church in Bradenton, Florida. All who knew him are welcome to attend. The family requests that those attending the celebration wear clothes that reflect Don's joy and happiness and love of the Florida sun instead of mournful attire. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests guests should donate to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Don's name.

