John J. BowserMarch 10, 1947 - October 7, 2020Bradenton, Florida - John J. Bowser passed away on October 7, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was employed for many years at General Motors and retired from Bossar in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Charlene, two daughters; Molly Shumway (Brian) and Tracy Wade (Ken), six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Services for immediate family will be set at a later date.