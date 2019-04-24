John King Jr. John King, Jr., 91, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 15, 2019 peacefully with his daughters at his side. He was a Michigan native and longtime Bradenton, Florida resident. Survived by his children Patrick, Craig, Susan, Lisa and grandchildren, Melanie, Riley, Lindsay, Cameron, Kelli, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and great-grandchildren, Olin, Eero, Hayden, Harlow, Hunter and Ellen. Predeceased by loving wife, Ellen King, happily married for 64 years. John was born December 11, 1927 in Buckeye Twp., Gladwin County, MI. Retired Operating Engineer from Chrysler Corp. and Michigan Board of Education. Funeral Service to be held at Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Colorado Springs, CO April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019