John L. Bartholomew Jr. John L. Bartholomew Jr., 65, of Palmetto, FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. John was the owner and operator of JB Air Conditioning Inc for over 30 years in Palmetto, FL. John is survived by loving wife of 47 wonderful years Crystal; daughter, Evany Savage and her husband, Richie; grandson, Khai Bartholomew who John raised as his own; and grandson, Gabriel; brother-in-law, Henry Lafferty Jr, and his wife, Christie; niece, Theresa Stevens and her husband, Grant and nephews, Ray Wenck and his wife, Linda and Billy Atchley and a host of other family and friends. John was always the life of the party, and enjoyed making those around smile and laugh. His house was known for his Christmas display and the bar golf cart around the neighborhood. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 1st, 2020 from 6-8PM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221 with a Visitation from 11AM to 12PM and a Service at Noon on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Please feel free to bring a memory and lawn chair to help remember John's life and legacy. Online condolences at www.Skywaymemorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 26, 2020.