John L. Smith, 57, of Parrish, formerly of Long Island, NY passed away on March 30, 2019. John was an operations manager at Inter Bay Moorings, he loved the water and his Harley Davidson. He is survived by his loving parents, Harold and Barbara Smith, his sister Jacqueline, all from Long Island, NY and his girlfriend Mimi. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. No local service information at this time. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences can be placed online at www. shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 6, 2019