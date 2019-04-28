John Lee Chapin John Lee Chapin, 73, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on April 19, 2019, at Tallahassee Mem-orial Hea-lthCare. He was born February 23, 1946, in Daytona Beach, Florida to the late Dr. Ned Raymond Chapin and late Mary Consuela Geen Chapin. He was a graduate of Manatee High School (1964) and Florida State University (1973). Lee was a veteran; a Free Mason, Jackson Lodge No 1 F & AM; a former member of the Appalachia Bay Yacht Club; and an active member of the Shell Point Sailboard Club. He is survived by his wife, Leah LeBlanc Chapin; his brother, Paul Chapin (Penny), Bradenton, FL; his three daughters, Kelly Kormanec (Doug), Sebastian, FL; Jennifer Chapin McNeill (Stevie), Franklin, TN; Jonnelle Chapin Baskette (Andy), Lakeville, MN; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Chapin, Tallahassee, Florida. A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wakulla Springs Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Chapin family with their arrangements.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019