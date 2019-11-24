John Loken John Loken of Bradenton, FL, passed away November 19, 2019, he was 89. John was born to Norwegian immigrants, Jacob & Louise December 29, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. John was an Army Veteran, attended Pratt Institute, and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. His primary employment was with New York Telephone and later AT&T. He will be lovingly remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clara; two sons, John of Brick, NJ and Paul of Forth Worth, TX; eight grandchildren, Dana, Dara, Jeffery, Jason, Stephanie, Andrea, Kimberly and John and three great- grandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie and Peyton. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lyn of Sarasota, FL on July 13, 2019. A Memorial Service Celebrating his Life, will be held 2:00PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W, Bradenton, FL. The Interment will take place at a future date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019