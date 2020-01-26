John Luther Horne, Jr, 60, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Ellenton, FL. He was born on November 27, 1959 to John L Horne Sr and Joan Kane Horne, in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Mainland HS, Daytona Beach in 1977 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until 1987. John was a member of the Masonic fraternity and held many offices in the appendant bodies to include MIGM of the Florida Grand Council of Cryptic Masons. Survivors include his daughter Catherine Jeannette Johnson (Carl), ex-wife Marybeth Gatton Horne, 2 sisters Patricia Woodie (Odell) VA and Lorraine Walter (Jeff) FL, 2 granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. There will be a service at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, January 31st @ 10am and a Memorial and Masonic service on Saturday, February 1st at 11am at Manatee Masonic Lodge #31 - 402 15th St East, Bradenton FL 34208. Lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: CMMRF (Cryptic Masons Medical Research Foundation) P.O. Box 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 or KTEF (Knights Templar Eye Foundation) 1033 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022

