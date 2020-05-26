Mrs. Howard, Jennifer, & Topher: Words are not enough to ease the sadness of losing someone so important to you. But even if I don't have the right words, my thoughts are with you, especially during this difficult time. The love and beautiful connection you shared with Mr. Howard will never end. Praying that you feel the strength of that love now more than ever -- bearing you up and seeing you through. With sympathy, you have my most sincere condolences. ~ Christian M. Jock, Alexandria, VA, SLU Class of 2006

Christian Jock

Classmate