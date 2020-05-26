John was a huge influence in this community and devoted to his family.
Deepest sympathy to his family.
David & JoAnne Klement
John M. Howard John M. Howard, 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, FL following a brief battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marilyn; his daughter, Jennifer, of (Washington, D.C.); son, Christopher (Frisco, TX); and brothers; Bill Howard (Elizabeth) and Jim Howard (Ann) of Minneapolis, MN; nieces and nephews. Born in Minneapolis in 1937, John was a graduate of the Blake School '55 and Brown University '60. Post college, John returned to Blake for nine years, teaching English, coaching Hockey and directing the Glee Club. As a kid, John spent his boyhood summers at the long-term resident YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, MN. Over the years, he progressed up the ranks from camper all the way to Camp Director. After 10 years, John returned to the school environment at Breck School in Minneapolis, then eventually packed up the family to head south to Florida, where he began his 15-year career as Headmaster of Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton in 1987. Saint Stephen's was the ultimate challenge and joy of his career. John's tenure included building a new Pre-K Building, Lower School, Campus Center and Upper School. Students attending expanded from 220 to over 600. Most importantly relationships strengthened between the school and Christ Church, seniors and their Pre-K Falcon Friends, teachers and students with the student body achieving the highest academic achievement in the independent school world membership in the Cum Laude Society. The efforts of staff, students, parents and trustees greatly contributed to the warm and caring culture that Saint Stephen's is known for today. John retired from Saint Stephen's in 2003 leaving a thriving school to its next phase of leadership and development. John's spirited piano playing was great entertainment for friends, family and school. He enjoyed cruises with the family to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the rivers of Europe. His favorite vacations were to the mountains in North Carolina and to the North Shore of Lake Superior. He also enjoyed spending afternoons with his wife and their dog, Maggie, swapping jokes and stories with friends under the tree at the Creekwood Dog Park. Memorial contributions in John's name should be made to Saint Stephen's Episcopal School Endowment Fund. www.saintstephens.org. Because of the pandemic, a small private service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, where John was an active member. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Fall.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2020.