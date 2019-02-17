John M. Lillis John M. Lillis, devoted husband, father, Veteran and successful businessman, died January 29th 2019. John served in the USAF as an airplane mechanic during the Korean War and met his future bride at a USO Valentine's Day dance. They were wed in IL in 1956 and shortly thereafter returned to John's hometown in NJ. While working to support their new family, John attended Rutgers University at night and graduated from their business school in 1961. His career in the transportation industry took them from Newark, NJ to Chicago, IL. He rose to the position of CEO of a large mid-western trailer company before coming to Bradenton, FL where he invested in real estate and managed his own financial portfolio. Widowed since July 2009, John forever remained deeply devoted to Donna and their marriage of 53 years. He is survived by his four children, nine grand-children and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mr. Lillis will be laid to rest with his wife, Donna Lee Lillis at Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Food Pantry. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019