John Miller
John Victor Miller John Victor Miller, (59), went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020. John was born in St. Petersburg, FL on September 13, 1960. He was the proud owner of Miller Insulation & Acoustics. John was a man of many jokes and loved seeing people laugh. He enjoyed helping others and was full of life! He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tina of Parrish, FL. One son, Jordan Miller, two daughters; Amanda Miller (Peter Proll) of Bradenton, FL, and Jessica Haygood (Robert) of Bradenton, FL and ten grandchildren. Graveside service will be held on May 30, 2020 at 11AM at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave East, Ellenton, FL. Immediately following the Service, please join us for a Celebration of Life at Miller Insulation & Acoustics, 2723 17th St. East, Palmetto, FL.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 27, 2020.
