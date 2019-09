JOHN (JAKE) N. WYMAN September 11, 1933 - August 31, 2019 John N. Wyman (Jake), of Morton Village, Bradenton, FL and formerly a resident of Greenfield, MA, passed Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bradenton, FL with his beloved wife at his side. He was born in Turners Falls, MA on September 11, 1933, the son of Walter and Helen (Ulrich) Wyman. He attended schools in Turners Falls and graduated in 1951. He served in the US Navy for three years and received an honorable discharge. Jake retired from Northeast Utilities as a Supervisor of Lineman after 37 years of service in 1993. Jake and Carol have been living in Bradenton, FL since 1997, where Jake enjoyed many happy years of retirement with a life filled with friends, family, and a love for the game of golf. Jake leaves behind his wife, Carol, of 31 years of marriage. His four children with Ann Barry, D. Jake Wyman, Jon Wyman (Jill), Lori Pope (Mike), Susan Dillon (Tom) and his three step-children, Michele Campbell (Michael), Lynne Gelly (Joseph), Stephen Marscher (Emma). He also leaves fourteen grandchildren, Nic Wyman (Josie), Mikayla Wyman, Alyssa, Lyndsey, and, Jenna Pope, Chris Pope (Melissa) Brody and Bentley, and Sydney Bruso and Brooke Dillon and (Monte Arnstam). Jeffrey, Jason and Christina Campbell, Ryan Gelly (Meghan), Andrew and Lauren Gelly, and, Nicholas and Kelsey Marscher. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Grace and Noah Wyman, along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and, extended family. Besides his parents, Jake was predeceased by his three siblings, Donald, Robert Wyman, and Barbara Tompkins. A special thank you goes to the staff at Tidewell Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave Jake. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, September 20th, at 1:00PM.