John Parlegreco "Beloved son, brother and uncle" John Parlegreco, 68, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly from a swimming accident on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. John was born in Fair Lawn, NJ on March 27, 1952, a son of Antoinette (DellaRusso) Parlegreco and the late John Parlegreco. He was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep High School and Seton Hall University. John worked in Information Technology for A.T. & T. He enjoyed going to the beach and golfing. He was an animal lover, especially dogs. He enjoyed spending Christmas with his family and cooking Christmas Eve dinner for his family and friends. Besides his mother, Antoinette of Southbury, CT, John leaves his sister, Maria Ann Greco and her husband, Peter, of Middlbury, CT, nephew, Peter Greco and his wife, Danielle, niece, Alison Grosberg and her husband, Jeff, nephew, Christopher Greco and great-nieces, Madison Greco and Charlotte Grosberg. Arrangements: Funeral services and burial at Lake Elise Cemetery in Middlebury, CT will be private and at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with handling John's funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: ASPCA at aspca.org/donate
or by phone at 800-628-0028. For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com