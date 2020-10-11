1/1
John Patrick Baumgarten Sr.
John Patrick Baumgarten Sr
September 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - John Patrick Baumgarten, Sr., 71, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 2003 from OH. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps Serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a member and past commander of VFW Post 10141 in Bradenton, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his sons; John, Jr., Dusty and John Paul; daughters; Kimberly, Tammy and Heather; brothers; Bobby, Jimmy, Allen and Tom; sisters; Janet (who passed away on September 30, 2020) and Kathy; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Burial with Military Honors will be 10:00AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Burial
10:00 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
October 4, 2020
Fly High Grandpa I love and miss you
MaryAnn Baumgarten
Grandchild
October 4, 2020
Fly high dad till we meet again i love you and you will be missed love your daughter
Tammy Baumgarten
