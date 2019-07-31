Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick "Irish Jack" Cassells. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick 'Irish Jack' Cassells John Patrick "Irish Jack" Cassells, 88, Bradenton, FL passed away July 25, 2019. Jack was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Marge Becker Cassells; his son, John P. Cassells, II of Montpelier, VA; his daughters, Kelly Atchison of Fork Union, VA and Sharon Isbel of Richmond, VA. He is survived by his daughter, Kathlinda 'Kathi' Marshall and her husband, William 'Bill' Marshall of Charlottesville, VA and several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Born and educated in Philadelphia, he received Insurance degrees from The American College. Jack started his life insurance career with John Hancock as an agent and proceeded in all phases of management including opening several offices and ultimately ending up in the home office. He advanced to the Life Insurance Company of Virginia where he was National Director of Sales in the corporate division. Jack started his own insurance company in the Commonwealth of Virginia with great success with the concept of never meeting a stranger. Jack was a founding member and past president of the James H. Dolley Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; co-founder and president of the Greater Richmond St. Patrick's Day Parade in which, for twenty years, he portrayed St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland; Grand Marshall for the Richmond Irish American Society; a member of the American Legion, the ELKS and Moose club s and a volunteer at the Blake Hospital of Bradenton, FL. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the 3rd and 4th degree and a past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. He established the Cassells Academic Scholarship Fund in Council #395. Jack was a frequent traveler to Ireland, where his parents emigrated from Donegal and County Cavan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and visiting friends and family. There will be a Celebration of his Life 4:00 - 6:00PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the VFW Post 10141, 5105 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to 'CASSELLS ACADEMIC FUND", Knights of Columbus #395, 2324 Pump Road, Richmond, VA 23233. THE GOD OF ST. PATRICK CALLED JACK TO COMPLY WITH the LORDS wishes"THY WILL BE DONE ON EARTH AS IT IS IN HEAVEN" AS IN THE LORD'S PRAYER. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Moose Club Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

