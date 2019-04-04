Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Quinn. View Sign

John Patrick Quinn John Patrick Quinn, 82, Bradenton, Fla., passed away on February 24, 2019. Originally from the Bronx, NY, he was a local resident since 1996. Mr. Quinn proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Upon his retirement from New York City's Department of Sanitation, John earned his degree and worked as a Registered Nurse in both New York and Florida. He was a faithful congregant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL and volunteered tirelessly at its Food Bank. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. John was forever grateful for his 42 years of sobriety a true testament to his faith in God, AA, his mentors and all the friends he made along his journey. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Eileen (nee O'Connor); sister, Mary (George) Thieleke; niece, Ellen (Paul) Ella, two grandnieces and his many O'Connor relatives. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Central Office of Sara-Mana, 1748 Independence Blvd, Suite B-2; Sarasota, FL 34234. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.

John Patrick Quinn John Patrick Quinn, 82, Bradenton, Fla., passed away on February 24, 2019. Originally from the Bronx, NY, he was a local resident since 1996. Mr. Quinn proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Upon his retirement from New York City's Department of Sanitation, John earned his degree and worked as a Registered Nurse in both New York and Florida. He was a faithful congregant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL and volunteered tirelessly at its Food Bank. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. John was forever grateful for his 42 years of sobriety a true testament to his faith in God, AA, his mentors and all the friends he made along his journey. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Eileen (nee O'Connor); sister, Mary (George) Thieleke; niece, Ellen (Paul) Ella, two grandnieces and his many O'Connor relatives. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Central Office of Sara-Mana, 1748 Independence Blvd, Suite B-2; Sarasota, FL 34234. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close