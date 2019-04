John Patrick Quinn John Patrick Quinn, 82, Bradenton, Fla., passed away on February 24, 2019. Originally from the Bronx, NY, he was a local resident since 1996. Mr. Quinn proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force . Upon his retirement from New York City's Department of Sanitation, John earned his degree and worked as a Registered Nurse in both New York and Florida. He was a faithful congregant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL and volunteered tirelessly at its Food Bank. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. John was forever grateful for his 42 years of sobriety a true testament to his faith in God, AA, his mentors and all the friends he made along his journey. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Eileen (nee O'Connor); sister, Mary (George) Thieleke; niece, Ellen (Paul) Ella, two grandnieces and his many O'Connor relatives. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Central Office of Sara-Mana, 1748 Independence Blvd, Suite B-2; Sarasota, FL 34234. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.