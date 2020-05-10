John Richard Fodera John Richard Fodera, 62, of Ellenton, FL, passed away on May 03, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. John was born in Detroit, MI to parents, Joseph Fodera and Barbara Miller on April 02, 1958. John worked as a builder and a mechanic for many years and established his own construction company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fast cars, big trucks, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved very dearly. John is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debra Fodera; one son, Erik Fodera; four step-children; Jennifer DeNicola, Gary McRorie, Patrick DeLapaz, Kayla Forbes; five siblings; Jim Fodera, Joseph Fodera, Debbie Plesher, Anthony Fodera, Dean Fodera; five grandchildren; Aubri Joiner, Gavin Fodera, Sara DeNicola, Sabrina Taylor, Vivian Torres. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara and his step-mother, Judy Fodera. John was a generous, kind and very caring man who will be deeply missed by many. May you fly high and rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store