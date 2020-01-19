John "Jack" Richard Parker Jr. John "Jack" Richard Parker Jr., 75, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on January 11, 2020. Jack was born in Connecticut to John and Florence Parker. Jack was known for his love of classic cars, auto body and paint work, grouchy attitude, and spending time with his family and friends. Jack is survived by loving wife of 55 years, Jane; children; John Parker, Mary Parker and wife, Donna Heatley; grandchildren; Bailey and Tyler; brother, Phil and wife, Linda and a host of other family and friends. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19 N Palmetto, FL 34221. For more information go to at www.skywaymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jack's name to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 19, 2020