John (Jack) Roe
1942 - 2020
John (Jack) Roe
November 21, 1942 - November 27, 2020
Grand Detour, Illinois - Died from a very rare form of cancer known as Myelofibrosis.
Graduated from Centre College of Kentucky 1964. University of Illinois Law School 1967.
Survived by his wife Phyllis of 47 years, companion, love, best friend, care taker. Son John B. (Ben) Roe IV (Irene) Grand Detour, Illinois; Step Daugher Julie (Jim) Watt, Oregon, Illinois/Anna Maria; John Benjamin Roe V and Mary Margaret Roe, Grand Detour, Illinois; Justin Watt and Emma Watt, Chicago, Illinois. Sister Ruth Roe Arth, San Francisco, CA; Many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Proceded in death by Mother Jane Gilbert Roe, Father John B. Roe II
Private family burial in Lighthouse Church Cemetery, Ogle County, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers it was Jack's wish that any memorial tributes by made in the form of a charitable donations to: Foundation for Focus House and Community Programming, P.O. Box 491, Rochelle, Illinois 61068
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FoundationFocusHouse
Guest book and full obit at www.UngerHorner.com


Published in & from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020.
