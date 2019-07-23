John S. Strickland Jr. John S. Strickland, Jr., age 88, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of West Roxbury, MA, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of the IBEW #103 in Boston, MA for over 50 years. Surviving are his three children; Deborah M. Kaupelis, Linda McDonald and John S. Strickland, III and also five grand- children. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left by visiting www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 23, 2019