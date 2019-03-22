Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John van Zandt. View Sign

John van Zandt John van Zandt, age 70, died peacefully at home March 9, 2019 with his daughters and his wife, Christine by his side. John was a gentleman -quick witted - and kind with a love for nature and love of life. He was an avid reader. We often had to listen closely for a quip, twisted word or a pun. He remained incredibly good-natured and determined with his great sense of humor throughout the past year as he fought "The Beast" Glioblastoma brain cancer. John was born in Ft. Lauderdale near the Atlantic Ocean where he first began to love the water. The family then moved to Houston where he spent his school years through college. He grew up in simpler times when he and his friends threw long boards and cots into the back of the car, slept on the beach and surfed all day. He remained friends with his Sigma Nu brothers from the University of Houston. The brothers kept in touch and called John especially throughout this past year reliving the good times and talking sports. John grew up loving the water, so when he moved to Anna Maria, it was paradise. Here he began his life with Chris and her daughter, Ana with visits from his daughters, Erin and Angela. He joined racing crews with the Manatee Sailing Association and raced on Tampa Bay, along the west coast of Florida and to Key West and Cuba. He took up racquetball, then pickleball, always taking his competitive spirit and good nature with him. John and Chris enjoyed Spring Training at McKechnie Field every year. He was a very knowledgeable and enthusiastic birder. John always traveled with a pair of binoculars. He was part of the Christmas Bird Counts for many years. Each year John and Chris spent fall at the second home in Northeast Harbor, Maine. John started working in marketing and advertising and then later began his real estate career with Island Real Estate. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine, daughters, Erin, Angela and Ana, his grand-children, Will and Sophia, his brother, Rob and his family. In lieu of flowers the family requests if you prefer that you make a donation, to "Make Your Own Way" the vanZandt Family Scholarship through the Bradenton Kiwanis Foundation. The scholarship was created by John to provide opportunities for non-college bound students who are eager to begin work in careers that do not require a college degree, but require advanced technical and mechanical training, certification and apprenticeship. John and his family believe every student deserves an opportunity for a bright future. Mail checks to: Bradenton Kiwanis Foundation Note: "Make Your Own Way" c/o Jack Hawkins 1023 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, FL 34205. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 22, 2019

