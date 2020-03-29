John W. Weldner Jr. John W. Weldner, Jr., of Parrish, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania, on November 29, 1940, to John W. Weldner and Viola Reed Weldner. After Graduating from ROTC and Penn State University in 1962, John completed active duty in the Army Infantry Division to include a tour at the 38th parallel between North and South Korea. John was married to Eileen Miklosovic, until her death in 1991, where they resided in the Los Angeles, California area. During his successful 40-year career in the insurance industry in California, John nurtured many meaningful, lasting friendships. A proud Penn State alumni, John followed all collegiate sports. Golf provided him a challenge while enjoying the company of friends and cruising satisfied John's wanderlust. John was a man of keen intellect and strength of character. He was a loyal friend. John was proceeded in death by his father, mother and wife. John is survived by his sister, Donna (Jeff) Slack, his nieces, Stacie and Shannon, his sister-in-law, Margaret (Peg) and brother-in-law, Allen Voorhis and companion, Linda. A Memorial Service and Burial in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania, will be announced. The family suggests memorials to charities of your choice in John's name.

