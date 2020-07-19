JOHN WILLIAM MUIR July 30, 1917 July 10, 2020 John William (Jack) Muir, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in New York City to John Henry and Marie Muir. Jack manufactured lady's lingerie in the garment district of New York City until moving his family to Bradenton, Florida in 1954. After working with a local boat builder, he began designing and building his own boats under the name "Muir Maid Boats". He loved being around water activities with his family and friends, playing the organ and singing. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Rita, his son, John David (Jack) Muir, who died heroically in Vietnam, his sister, Cynthia Muir, and a grandson, Murphy Pack. He is survived by three daughters; Annmarie Warfield (Craig), Carol Pack (Richard) and Rita Haas (Dale), as well as seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. There will be a Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto, Florida, 505 26th Street W., Palmetto, FL 34221 on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Arrangements by: Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, Bradenton, FL.



