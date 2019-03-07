Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Mae Barfield. View Sign

Johnnie Mae Barfield August 4, 1947 - March 1, 2019 Johnnie Mae Barfield, 71, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on March 1, 2019. Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Burial will be held in Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Dietra Barfield and Henreatha Moultrie; sisters, Dorothy Barfield, Deloris Barfield, and Janie Barfield; brothers, Roosevelt Barfield, Sergeant Major (Ret.) Samuel Barfield Jr., and Jimmie Lee Brown Jr.

