70, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on March 3, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM on Friday March 15, 2019, Services are 11AM Saturday March 16, both at St. Luke Primitive Baptist Church, 540 12th St Drive W, Palmetto, FL. Interment will be Monday March 18, at 1PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019