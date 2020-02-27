Jon C. Huffman Jon C. Huffman, age 63, died on February 14, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in East Bradenton, FL after a year-long battle with Stage-IV lung cancer. Jon was born on April 23, 1956 in Findley, Ohio to David and Sylvia (Clark) Huffman (both deceased) and was the oldest of five children. Jon graduated Manatee High School in 1974 and except for a brief stint in Michigan, has lived locally his entire life. He was married twice but had no children. He spent the last year of his life living in Venice, Florida until he entered hospice on February 6th, 2020. Jon had a passion for music of all kinds, but especially blue grass. He was a self-taught guitar player and loved playing & singing with friends and strangers alike. He loved doing crossword puzzles every day. He was also an avid golfer and liked to fish the local waters whenever he could. Jon is survived by his four sisters, Jan, Jo, Joi, and Judy, two brothers-in-law, Joe and Dan, and his cat George. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who lovingly called him Monkey Jon. There will be a Celebration Memorial for Jon at Clancy's Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton,FL on Sunday March 1st, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM. Jon's sisters wish to express their sincere thanks to Tidewell Hospice in East Bradenton for taking such great care of him.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 27, 2020