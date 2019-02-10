of Bradenton passed away on Jan 27, 2019 at the age of 73, he was born in New Britain CT on July 16, 1945. Military service with honors will be held on Feb 15, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL at 10:30am. The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL are handling arrangements. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019