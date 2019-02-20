Jonathan C. Stevens Born 7/17/89 died unexpectedly on 12/22/18 in Denver, CO. Predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Russell and Gail Stevens, he is survived by his mother, Jennifer, fiance, Nikki, and best friend, Ryan. Funeral Services will be private, but friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering in the garden open house at the family home on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 from 3-5PM. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers donations in Jon's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan C. Stevens.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2019