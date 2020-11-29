Jose and Maria Cadena
November 6, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Jose M. Cadena, age 80, and his wife, Maria G. Cadena, age 76, passed away 30 minutes apart on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Both were lifelong members of New Life Christian Church and were active in all church activities. They boldly shared the gospel to whomever they encountered and the legacy they left behind was their mutual love of their family. They both loved sunset walks with their dog, Chucho.
Jose and Maria showed a constant love and care as grandparents to many who had none. They woke everyday with the goal to share their love, as well as God's love, to everyone they met. They raised seven children instilling a strong work ethic and a compassion for others.
Those left behind to cherish Jose and Maria's memory are there seven children; Arturo (Maria), Daniel (Maria L), Jose Rene (Rosa), Abelardo (Margarita), Herman (Lisa), David (Selina), and Hector M; grandchildren, Arthur L, Dolores, Elias J, Rene, Calvin, Crystal, Carlos, Rebekah, Raquel, Alberto, Adrian, Alis, Alejandra, David Jr, and Gabriella; great-grandchildren; Alex, Casen A, Ruben Jr, Cristian, Miah, Scarlett, Thiago, Leo, Kamila, Emma, Lucas J, Noah, Calvin Jr, Isabella, Stiles, and Luna. In addition Jose and Maria are survived by their siblings; Leonarda, Matilde, Paz, Victoria, Ruben, Ruma, Gila, and Cecilio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Center, 928 63rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203.
