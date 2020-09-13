Jose Velazquez

July 19, 1955 - August 26, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Jose Juan Velazquez born on July 19th, 1955 died on August 26th, 2020. He was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and came to Florida in 1979. He became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July of 1981.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rosario Velazquez. His daughter, Sarah Kilpatrick and two grandsons; Ethan and Logan. He is also survived by his brother, Juan Enrique of PR, Carmen Teresa of FL, Ana Maria of PR, Marcelino of PR, Aida Luz of PR, Carlos Alberto of TN, Vivian of PR and Ivette of FL





