Jose Velazquez
1955 - 2020
Jose Velazquez
July 19, 1955 - August 26, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Jose Juan Velazquez born on July 19th, 1955 died on August 26th, 2020. He was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and came to Florida in 1979. He became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July of 1981.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rosario Velazquez. His daughter, Sarah Kilpatrick and two grandsons; Ethan and Logan. He is also survived by his brother, Juan Enrique of PR, Carmen Teresa of FL, Ana Maria of PR, Marcelino of PR, Aida Luz of PR, Carlos Alberto of TN, Vivian of PR and Ivette of FL


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
