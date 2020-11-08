1/

Joseph A. Manna
April 25, 1930 - October 13, 2020
Evansville, Indiana - Joseph Anthony Manna, 90, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Bradenton, FL passed away on October, 13, 2020.
He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1930 to Connie and Frank Manna in 1930.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, children, and many friends. He proudly served his country during the Korean War.
Joseph was laid to rest with military honors at a private service at Manasota Memorial Park.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
