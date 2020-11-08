Joseph A. Manna
April 25, 1930 - October 13, 2020
Evansville, Indiana - Joseph Anthony Manna, 90, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Bradenton, FL passed away on October, 13, 2020.
He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1930 to Connie and Frank Manna in 1930.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, children, and many friends. He proudly served his country during the Korean War.
Joseph was laid to rest with military honors at a private service at Manasota Memorial Park.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
