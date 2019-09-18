Joseph B. Hall (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Joseph Boyd Hall (1/26/1943-9/13/2019) A loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went home to our loving God on 9/13/2019. He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife, a brother, 3 sisters, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. The services will be on September 23, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Ave W., Bradenton, FL. Family and friends are welcomed at 1:00 with services beginning at 2:00. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.co
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
