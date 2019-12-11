Service Information Griffith Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-748-1011 Send Flowers Obituary





Joseph Bartolotta, of Bradenton, Florida, unexpectedly passed on March 15, 2016 at the age of 62. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 3, 1954. He was the first child born to Sebastian and Josephine Bartolotta who predeceased Joe. His one and only sibling, John A. Bartolotta, also predeceased Joe. The Bartolotta family moved from Brooklyn, New York to Cliffside Park, New Jersey when Joe was in middle school. While a junior in Cliffside Park High, Joe met his high school sweetheart, Theresa A. Foglio, who was attending neighboring Fort Lee High and also a junior. Two weeks after their first date, Joe knew she was the love of his life and the two were married on September 11, 1976, three months after Joe graduated with a business/accounting degree from Montclair University. Joe was known by family and friends as an all around "Good Guy." He was a devoted, caring and loving son, husband and father. His world centered around his family. Joe and Terry had 2 children, daughter, Jennifer L. Bartolotta, who became Mrs. Kresimir Lovric and the mother of Matthew Joseph Lovric (who was 3 months old when Joe passed) and Josephine Marie Lovric, and son Joseph A Bartolotta. Joe carried over his life ethics to the work place and quickly advanced to Vice President of Operations for Empire Orr and Michael Stevens, Inc. At the age of 29, Joe began traveling back and forth to Asia for business. Joe also served as Vice President of Operations for Effanbee Doll Company and President of Bear Essentials. In 2008 Joe retired and the entire family relocated from New Jersey to Florida, where Joe always loved to be. Considering all the places and countries Joe traveled to, his favorite place on earth was Disney World. He always said that his birthday, February 3rd, was "The Day The Music Died" which referenced the Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper loss. There are no words to describe how Joe will be missed, his memory will be celebrated daily by his family who loves him dearly. Joe lived a beautiful life here on earth, and we celebrate his arrival in Heaven, until we meet again. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 11, 2019

