Joseph Denver RussellJuly 14, 2020Bradenton, Florida -Joseph Denver Russell of Bradenton, FL died in his home surrounded by the love of his family on July 14, 2020. He was a beloved brother, uncle, father and helpful friend who dedicated his life to serving his country and his community as an Army veteran and Cedar Hammock firefighter.He leaves behind his siblings; Debbie Pinkley, Michael Russell, and Colleen George, a son, Nicholas, and many nieces, nephews and friends.There will be no service, per his wishes.