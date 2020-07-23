Joseph Denver Russell
July 14, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Joseph Denver Russell of Bradenton, FL died in his home surrounded by the love of his family on July 14, 2020. He was a beloved brother, uncle, father and helpful friend who dedicated his life to serving his country and his community as an Army veteran and Cedar Hammock firefighter.
He leaves behind his siblings; Debbie Pinkley, Michael Russell, and Colleen George, a son, Nicholas, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no service, per his wishes.