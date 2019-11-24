Joseph Francis Cook

  • "Joe was a very kind hearted man who was wonderful mentor..."
    - Carrie McCoy/Carnes
  • "Joe was a great leader and treated people fairly. Calstar..."
    - Richard Hencke
  • "this comes as a huge shock- my prayers to you nancy and the..."
    - Janice Hudson
  • "He was the worlds best boss, a kind, gentle and..."
    - Joanne Rubin
  • "Joe was a colleague and friend! I met Joe when he brought..."
    - Christy Frecceri
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL
34209
(941)-758-7788
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayside Community Church East Campus
15800 State Road 64 East
Bradenton, FL
Joseph Francis Cook IV Joseph Francis Cook, IV, 70, died on November 17, 2019. He was a loving husband of 47 years to Nancy; father to Andrew, and his wife, Elizabeth; grand- father to Angelina, Lucas and Dean; brother to Mary Lou, Margaret, Sally, and Barbara and her husband, Bob. He proudly served as a helicopter pilot for the US Army. He was the retired CEO of an air ambulance company. He loved his family, his country, and especially his God. Celebration of Life 10:30AM Monday, Dec- ember 9, 2019 at Bayside Community Church East. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301. Condolences www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
