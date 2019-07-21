Joseph Galto Joseph Galto, passed on July 17, 2019 in Bradenton. He was born in Chicago Oct, 10, 1940. He enjoyed the antique car shows and received many trophies for his classic cars. He was a charter fishing captain for many years on Lake Michigan. He took pride in his cooking. Survivors are his wife, Helen Galto; his children, Joe jr (Renee) Galto, Ramona Hall; his brother James Galto; his grandchildren are Joe Galto III, Anthoney (Sydney) Galto, Heather (Michael) Sepulvado, Tyler Hall and Austin Hall; his great grandchildren, Brayden, Liam, Caroline, Layton and Layne. Nephews are Andy and Aaron; niece is Lindsay. Church service will be held on Monday 7/22/19 at 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Bradenton, following the church service will be a viewing held from 12 - 2:30 at Groover Funeral Home At Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 21, 2019