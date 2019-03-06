Joseph Henry Nieckoski, 78, passed away on March 1st, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughter Natasha, his ex-wife/friend Irene, his loving nieces and many of his loving family and friends. Joseph was born and raised in Philadelphia and started his career in sales and management in New York City. He also had a fine home building career that lasted for more than 45 years. He retired to Florida and had passion for fine cuisines and gardening. He was a lover of the oceans and cats. A Visitation will be held on March 6th, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm with the Memorial Services commencing at 6:00 pm at Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel, 1015 14th Street W. Bradenton. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 6, 2019