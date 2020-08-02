Joseph Kohanik
September 19, 1939 - July 10, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Joseph Kohanik, 80, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Joseph was born September 19, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late John and Anastasia Kohanik. He lived in Burlington, New Jersey until moving to Bradenton, Florida in 2000. Joe worked as a manager for PSEG for 35 years until his retirement on January 1, 1999.
Joe was an avid golfer, enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Tampa casinos, watching his grandsons play sports, watching the Minnesota Vikings, going on cruises, eating ice cream, cheez-its, popsicles and popcorn.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Laurine (Rodenkirchen); his children, Christine (Allen) of Georgia, Darleen (John) of New Jersey, Andrea of Virginia, and Joseph of New Jersey; seven grandsons, Jason, Austin, Colton, Ethan, Alexander, Emerson and Joseph; one great-granddaughter; Aubrey Coyle; along with a host of nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and one great-grand niece.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Mark Orthodox Christian Church. Funeral services will be live streamed, starting at 11:00 a.m. and burial will immediately follow at Manasota Memorial Park.
Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to St Mark's Orthodox Church, 1517 57th St E, Bradenton, Florida 34208 US.
