Joseph McDonald
March 19, 1962 - November 16, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Joseph James McDonald (aka "Fisherman Joe"), 58, passed away on November 16, 2020. Joe grew up on Anna Maria Island, FL, where he learned to fish and later was an award-winning fisherman. Joe also loved people, loved animals (he rescued many), was a great saxophone player, and was the owner of Fisherman Joe's Restaurant on Main Street in Bradenton, FL before he continued on to new adventures which included working with a great team at Wagner Realty.
Joe was the First President of the Old Main Street Merchant Association (2007-2009). He was a Charter Member and on the Board of Directors of the Downtown Progress. As a member of the steering committee for the Revitalization of Downtown Bradenton, Joe was instrumental in the re-birth of an active downtown Bradenton Old Main Street.
Joe will always be remembered by his brothers; Emmett (Carolyn) and Richard (Sandy) McDonald; his sister, Mary Levesque; his nieces and nephews; Eric, Andrea, Anna, Ariella, Heidi, Hannah, Peter, James, Christina, Jessica, Martin; his great-niece Olivia; his Godfather, Terry McDonald and Godmother, Nellie Greene; and many other family and friends. Joe was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna McDonald (Brouwer) and sister, Barbara.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1-2PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church 505 26th Street West, Palmetto, FL 34221.
Memorial donations may be made to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Attn: Development Office - 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34236 or https://mote.org/support/memorials-tribute
.