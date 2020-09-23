Joseph Pandolph
September 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Joseph Pandolph, 76, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 19, 2020. He was born in Jeannette, PA, on July 24th, 1944.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lottie Pandolph, sisters; Joann, Eileen Tessler, and Betty, wife, Sherry, daughters; Lottie Hernandez and Marjorie Haddix, and son, Jeffrey Blasko. Survived by son, Joseph Pandolph, granddaughters; Tayler Blasko, Joely Hernandez and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service were held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1PM at Skyway Memorial in Palmetto, FL.