1/
Joseph Pandolph
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Pandolph
September 19, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Joseph Pandolph, 76, of Bradenton, FL passed away September 19, 2020. He was born in Jeannette, PA, on July 24th, 1944.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lottie Pandolph, sisters; Joann, Eileen Tessler, and Betty, wife, Sherry, daughters; Lottie Hernandez and Marjorie Haddix, and son, Jeffrey Blasko. Survived by son, Joseph Pandolph, granddaughters; Tayler Blasko, Joely Hernandez and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service were held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1PM at Skyway Memorial in Palmetto, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Skyway Memorial
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved