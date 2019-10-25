Joseph Paul Sakerka, Jr. February 20, 1947 - October 22, 2019 Joseph Paul Sakerka, Jr., 72, passed away October 22, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital due to pulmonary illness. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2-4 pm with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 912 - 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34207. Joseph was born February 20, 1947 in Washington, PA to Edna and Joseph Sakerka, Sr. He had a long successful career as a meat cutter, from his teenage years in his hometown area, then continued after relocating to Sarasota/Bradenton in 1986, eventually retiring from Winn-Dixie. Joseph was one of the most loyal, humorous and dedicated persons you could ever meet, and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Janet of 55 years, son, Mark; sister, Bonnie M. (James) Woods of Avella, PA; brother John E (Joan) Sakerka of Washington, PA; three half-sisters, Kathy, Myrna and Ginger; three nieces, Kris, Samantha and Lauren; and great nephew, Cameron. Tidewell Hospice is deeply appreciated, in case any contributions wish to be made in his memory. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2019