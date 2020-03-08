Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joe" Raymond Curtan Joseph "Joe" Raymond Curtan passed away Feb- ruary 29, 2020 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Florida, with his wife and family by his side. Joe was born on December 24th, 1941 in El Paso, Texas to the late Cornelius Raymond Curtan, Jr., and Josephine Curtan (later Cooke). He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Curtan; three children; Joseph C. Curtan, Grant Curtan and Elizabeth Rhodes; two grandchildren, Luke Rhodes and Laura Rhodes; two sisters, Genie Kuske and Pamela Green and several nieces, nephews and countless others who considered Joe to be family. Joe served in the United States Army in Vietnam before settling in Palatine, Illinois. After a 20-year career with Motorola he moved with his wife and children from Palatine, IL to Bradenton, FL in 1991. During his time at Motorola he also began investing in real estate. After moving to Bradenton, Joe and his wife began a full- time real estate investment enterprise which continues to provide quality rental housing to the community. Throughout his entire life Joe put the interests and wellbeing of others ahead of his own. He went to great lengths to ensure his family was provided for. He was a man of integrity and character and always treated people with the highest level of respect regardless of who they were. When there were adversities to be faced, he had endless patience and an eternally positive attitude. He was humble and unpretentious but had a gift for bringing people together with his unique sense of humor and sincerity. He could relate to anybody and people would often feel like he was a lifelong friend after only talking with him for a few minutes. Joe loved laughing and making people laugh, a good real estate deal, fishing, blues music, playing the guitar and sunsets. Most of all he deeply loved his family and friends. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly by everyone whose life he has touched. No Memorial Services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by using this link

Joseph "Joe" Raymond Curtan Joseph "Joe" Raymond Curtan passed away Feb- ruary 29, 2020 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Florida, with his wife and family by his side. Joe was born on December 24th, 1941 in El Paso, Texas to the late Cornelius Raymond Curtan, Jr., and Josephine Curtan (later Cooke). He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Curtan; three children; Joseph C. Curtan, Grant Curtan and Elizabeth Rhodes; two grandchildren, Luke Rhodes and Laura Rhodes; two sisters, Genie Kuske and Pamela Green and several nieces, nephews and countless others who considered Joe to be family. Joe served in the United States Army in Vietnam before settling in Palatine, Illinois. After a 20-year career with Motorola he moved with his wife and children from Palatine, IL to Bradenton, FL in 1991. During his time at Motorola he also began investing in real estate. After moving to Bradenton, Joe and his wife began a full- time real estate investment enterprise which continues to provide quality rental housing to the community. Throughout his entire life Joe put the interests and wellbeing of others ahead of his own. He went to great lengths to ensure his family was provided for. He was a man of integrity and character and always treated people with the highest level of respect regardless of who they were. When there were adversities to be faced, he had endless patience and an eternally positive attitude. He was humble and unpretentious but had a gift for bringing people together with his unique sense of humor and sincerity. He could relate to anybody and people would often feel like he was a lifelong friend after only talking with him for a few minutes. Joe loved laughing and making people laugh, a good real estate deal, fishing, blues music, playing the guitar and sunsets. Most of all he deeply loved his family and friends. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly by everyone whose life he has touched. No Memorial Services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by using this link https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/ JosephCurtan or by texting PFFTribute569 to 71777 on your mobile phone. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close