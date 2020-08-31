Joseph Rosko

December 10, 1960 - August 16, 2020

Bradenton, Florida -

Joseph Rosko, age 59, passed away Sunday, August 16th, 2020 in the loving arms of his two children and partner, Darlene Seidel. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Mary Rosko. He was a hard-working, charismatic guy who loved to work on the house and build memories with his children and grandchildren. If you were ever down you could always count on him to tell a joke or two and make you smile or lean on him for advice and support. He will be missed dearly and forever live in our hearts. He is survived by his partner, Darlene; two children; Rhianna and Joseph Rosko; granddaughters; Rayanne, Zoey, and Layla. Brothers; Mike and Les; sister Mary; and step-brothers; John and Andy.





