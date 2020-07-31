Joseph S. Rimkunas
July 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Joseph S. Rimkunas 54, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, of a heart attack at his home. He was born in Amsterdam, New York. Joe was a loving husband to Stephen Hamilton. He was the youngest son of the late Evelyn Rimkunas and is survived by his father, Stanley Rimkunas. He was the beloved brother of Mary (David) Niles and Stanley (Joan) Rimkunas. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews; Sara, Stanley, Rimas, William, Victoria, Maria and Stephen.
There will be no Service at this time. Those wishing to remember Joseph may make a contribution to the animal charity of their choice
.