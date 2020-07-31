1/
Joseph S. Rimkunas
July 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Joseph S. Rimkunas 54, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, of a heart attack at his home. He was born in Amsterdam, New York. Joe was a loving husband to Stephen Hamilton. He was the youngest son of the late Evelyn Rimkunas and is survived by his father, Stanley Rimkunas. He was the beloved brother of Mary (David) Niles and Stanley (Joan) Rimkunas. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews; Sara, Stanley, Rimas, William, Victoria, Maria and Stephen.
There will be no Service at this time. Those wishing to remember Joseph may make a contribution to the animal charity of their choice.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 30, 2020
Dear Stan & Family, My very deepest sympathy, love & prayers to all of you at this time, Paul Damiano
Paul Damiano
Friend
July 30, 2020
Joey's friendship was such a blessing: his genuine love, happy spirit and endless generosity will remain in my heart always. My deepest sympathies to Steve and family....He will truly be missed.
Sue S
Friend
July 30, 2020
We were all blessed to have known Joe. He always put a smile on our faces with his wonderful sense of humor and kind heart! Joe will always be in our hearts. God bless Steve and family. Marie M
Marie M
Friend
July 30, 2020
Joe was a constant source of laughter, frivolity and fun . His spirit lifted everyone around him. You couldn't help but be a kid again when you were in his presence. Even now, through the sorrow in my heart I can't help but giggle when I think of all the happiness he brought to me.
Mark Malenowski
Friend
July 29, 2020
I am glad was able to meet you and Steve You were a good man Joe. RIP ❤
Jorge
Friend
July 29, 2020
Joe was the most amazing person! I am so sorry that he is gone from this world. I know he is making angels laugh in heaven ❤ Stephen, my deepest sympathy. I know his love for you was the most deepest and amazing. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lori A Skinner
Friend
